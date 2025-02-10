Bryan Cook thwarts Eagles’ potential scoring drive with a pick

For much of their third drive of the game, it looked as if the Eagles would extend their seven-point lead in Super Bowl LIX. They did not.

The effort ended on a third-and-10 from the Kansas City thirty. With linebacker Nick Bolton hurrying quarterback Jalen Hurts, he underthrew a ball down the right sideline to receiver A.J. Brown. Safety Bryan Cook made a diving interception at the Kansas City two.

The drive had started on the Philly 20. After a drop by tight end Johnny Wilson and a two-yard gain from running back Saquon Barkley, Hurts found receiver DeVonta Smith for a nine-yard gain on a quick throw to the left.

The next play went for another first down, with a 15-yard pass from Hurts to receiver Jahan Dotson.

On first and 10 from the Eagles’ 46, Hurts gained nine yards on a designed draw. Another first down came on the next play, thanks to a four-yard run by Barkley.

Running back Kenneth Gainwell got the next two carries, his first of the game, gaining five. On third and five, a sack from defensive tackle Chris Jones. The sack was negated, and a first down was awarded, when defensive end Charles Omenihu was offside.

The next two Eagles plays went nowhere, setting up the third-and-long pass that ended with a pick. The Eagles still lead, 7-0.