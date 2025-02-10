 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

floriosbreax.jpg
Eagles defense unstoppable against the Chiefs
nbc_pft_bradyvsmahomes_250702.jpg
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_hillinterview_250207.jpg
Hill: I take back comments, want to stay in Miami

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

floriosbreax.jpg
Eagles defense unstoppable against the Chiefs
nbc_pft_bradyvsmahomes_250702.jpg
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is ‘ridiculous’
nbc_pft_hillinterview_250207.jpg
Hill: I take back comments, want to stay in Miami

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bryan Cook thwarts Eagles’ potential scoring drive with a pick

  
Published February 9, 2025 07:29 PM

For much of their third drive of the game, it looked as if the Eagles would extend their seven-point lead in Super Bowl LIX. They did not.

The effort ended on a third-and-10 from the Kansas City thirty. With linebacker Nick Bolton hurrying quarterback Jalen Hurts, he underthrew a ball down the right sideline to receiver A.J. Brown. Safety Bryan Cook made a diving interception at the Kansas City two.

The drive had started on the Philly 20. After a drop by tight end Johnny Wilson and a two-yard gain from running back Saquon Barkley, Hurts found receiver DeVonta Smith for a nine-yard gain on a quick throw to the left.

The next play went for another first down, with a 15-yard pass from Hurts to receiver Jahan Dotson.

On first and 10 from the Eagles’ 46, Hurts gained nine yards on a designed draw. Another first down came on the next play, thanks to a four-yard run by Barkley.

Running back Kenneth Gainwell got the next two carries, his first of the game, gaining five. On third and five, a sack from defensive tackle Chris Jones. The sack was negated, and a first down was awarded, when defensive end Charles Omenihu was offside.

The next two Eagles plays went nowhere, setting up the third-and-long pass that ended with a pick. The Eagles still lead, 7-0.