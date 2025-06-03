Bryce Huff passes physical; Trent Taylor lands on IR

Defensive lineman Bryce Huff passed his physical Tuesday, making the trade from Philadelphia official.

The 49ers announced that and several other roster moves.

They signed wide receiver Malik Knowles to a one-year deal, waived offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere and placed wide receiver Trent Taylor on the injured reserve list.

Knowles entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2023, signing with the Vikings. He has spent his two-year career with the Vikings (2023-24) and Packers (2024).

Knowles has never played in a regular-season game.

Petit-Frere signed with the 49ers as a free agent on May 9, while Taylor signed a futures contract with the team on Jan. 6.