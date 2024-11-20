 Skip navigation
Bryce Huff to have wrist procedure, Eagles hope he returns this season

  
Published November 20, 2024 12:00 PM

Edge rusher Bryce Huff is set to miss some time for the Eagles.

According to multiple reports, Huff will have a wrist procedure on Thursday. Huff has been on the injury report in recent weeks because of a wrist issue and has been playing with a cast on it for extra protection.

The hope is that Huff will recover from the procedure well enough to return to action before the end of the year.

Huff signed with the Eagles as a free agent this offseason. He has started five of the team’s 10 games and he has 10 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hits, and a forced fumble in those appearances.