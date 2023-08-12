Bryce Young gets three drives in preseason debut

Panthers No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young made his preseason debut on Saturday.

The performance wasn’t really anything to write home about.

Young was in for three possessions, which worked out to just 11 plays. He finished 4-of-8 passing for 21 yards.

Young’s first pass was a completion to veteran receiver Adam Thielen, which went for 8 yards and a first down. He then hit DJ Chark for a 5-yard gain. But on third-and-5, Young couldn’t connect with Chark down the left sideline and the Panthers had to punt.

Young’s second drive began all the way down at Carolina’s 2-yard line. He hit a short swing pass to Chuba Hubbard but on third-and-5, Young and receiver Laviska Shenault didn’t appear to be on the same page and Young’s pass was incomplete.

On the third possession, Young hit tight end Hayden Hurst for a 5-yard gain. After a run that didn’t get much, Carolina’s offensive line was overwhelmed on third down and Young was sacked for a 9-yard loss.

If there was a positive, it’s that Young took some significant hits and was able to pop back up every time.

Panthers 2022 third-round pick Matt Corral came in to replace Young early in the second quarter and figures to get significant playing time on Saturday and throughout the preseason.