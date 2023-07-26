Bryce Young: “Huge blessing” to be Panthers QB1

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The thrill of NFL football returns to NBC with the NFL Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 7.
When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info
Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays
Rays right-hander Zach Eflin leaves start against Marlins with left knee discomfort

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_langerintv_230726.jpg
Langer previews The Senior Open Championship
nbc_golf_gt_rexlavhit_230726.jpg
PGA Tour highlighted by 3M Open, Wyndham
nbc_golf_gt_pgatourunirakings_230726.jpg
Thorbjornsen doesn’t take No. 1 ranking lightly

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The thrill of NFL football returns to NBC with the NFL Kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 7.
When does the 2023 NFL season start? NFL Kickoff and Sunday Night Football schedule, TV/live stream info
Appalachian State v Penn State

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Penn State Nittany Lions
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays
Rays right-hander Zach Eflin leaves start against Marlins with left knee discomfort

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_langerintv_230726.jpg
Langer previews The Senior Open Championship
nbc_golf_gt_rexlavhit_230726.jpg
PGA Tour highlighted by 3M Open, Wyndham
nbc_golf_gt_pgatourunirakings_230726.jpg
Thorbjornsen doesn’t take No. 1 ranking lightly

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bryce Young: “Huge blessing” to be Panthers QB1

  
Published July 26, 2023 04:05 PM

Quarterback Bryce Young took the first snap with the first-team offense at Panthers training camp on Wednesday and head coach Frank Reich confirmed what that meant after the session.

Reich said “yes, he’s QB1" when asked about the implication of Young being the first up with the offense. That was the expected outcome once the Panthers took Young with the first overall pick, but the presence of Andy Dalton meant that the Panthers didn’t rush to name Young their starter this offseason.

Now that the change has been made, Young shared what it meant to him to get the news.

“That means a lot, that’s a huge blessing,” Young said, via Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer. “I always trust the coaches, and I want to do everything I can to play whatever role I’m called on to help the team. So, that means a lot, and for me, it doesn’t change my approach. Just make sure I take things day-by-day. There’s a lot that I want to keep growing in, keep improving in and a lot to learn, and we’re all, as a team, in this together.”

With that bit of business out of the way, the Panthers are now totally focused on building Young’s comfort level ahead of what they hope will be the first of many years as the leader of their offense.