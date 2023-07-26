Bryce Young: “Huge blessing” to be Panthers QB1

Quarterback Bryce Young took the first snap with the first-team offense at Panthers training camp on Wednesday and head coach Frank Reich confirmed what that meant after the session.

Reich said “yes, he’s QB1" when asked about the implication of Young being the first up with the offense. That was the expected outcome once the Panthers took Young with the first overall pick, but the presence of Andy Dalton meant that the Panthers didn’t rush to name Young their starter this offseason.

Now that the change has been made, Young shared what it meant to him to get the news.

“That means a lot, that’s a huge blessing,” Young said, via Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer. “I always trust the coaches, and I want to do everything I can to play whatever role I’m called on to help the team. So, that means a lot, and for me, it doesn’t change my approach. Just make sure I take things day-by-day. There’s a lot that I want to keep growing in, keep improving in and a lot to learn, and we’re all, as a team, in this together.”

With that bit of business out of the way, the Panthers are now totally focused on building Young’s comfort level ahead of what they hope will be the first of many years as the leader of their offense.