Bryce Young is the Panthers’ only offensive captain

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is once again a team captain.

The Panthers will have four permanent captains this season: Young, defensive tackle Derrick Brown, linebacker Shaq Thompson, and special teamer Sam Franklin Jr.

Young was also a captain last year, when he was declared the franchise quarterback after going first overall in the draft. Now the Panthers need him to prove with his play that he is, indeed, a franchise quarterback.

Thompson has been a Panthers captain for five seasons. Brown and Franklin are both captains for the first time. Franklin is currently on injured reserve with a foot injury but is expected back during the season and is the Panthers’ top special teams player in addition to playing safety.

The Panthers will also pick one additional captain for each game.