 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_qbwrcombos_240904.jpg
Top new QB-to-WR combos
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_240904.jpg
S. Diggs responds to critics
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_240904.jpg
Williams points to Purdy as next up for payday

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_qbwrcombos_240904.jpg
Top new QB-to-WR combos
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_240904.jpg
S. Diggs responds to critics
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_240904.jpg
Williams points to Purdy as next up for payday

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bryce Young is the Panthers’ only offensive captain

  
Published September 5, 2024 06:07 AM

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is once again a team captain.

The Panthers will have four permanent captains this season: Young, defensive tackle Derrick Brown, linebacker Shaq Thompson, and special teamer Sam Franklin Jr.

Young was also a captain last year, when he was declared the franchise quarterback after going first overall in the draft. Now the Panthers need him to prove with his play that he is, indeed, a franchise quarterback.

Thompson has been a Panthers captain for five seasons. Brown and Franklin are both captains for the first time. Franklin is currently on injured reserve with a foot injury but is expected back during the season and is the Panthers’ top special teams player in addition to playing safety.

The Panthers will also pick one additional captain for each game.