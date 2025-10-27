 Skip navigation
Bryce Young still day-to-day, but Dave Canales “optimistic” he’ll practice Wednesday

  
Published October 27, 2025 01:47 PM

Though he missed Sunday’s loss to the Bills, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is getting closer to returning from an ankle injury.

Head coach Dave Canales provided an update on the quarterback during his Monday press conference.

“With Bryce, [he’s] just getting better every day,” Canales said. “Had a good session running today in return-to-play. The goal is to get him out there on Wednesday, move him around, see if we can get him into practice in a mode. So, I’m optimistic he’ll be out there. But we’re going to take it day-to-day with him.”

Young suffered the injury during the Week 7 win over the Jets. Andy Dalton played poorly in his start against Buffalo yesterday, finishing 16-of-24 for 175 yards with an interception and two lost fumbles.

In his third season, Young has completed 62 percent of his throws for 1,288 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions so far in 2025. He’s also rushed for 69 yards with a TD.

The Panthers will be on the road to face the Packers in Week 9.