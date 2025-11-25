 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

Arrow up for Cowboys, Cousins after Week 12 wins
Jaguars overcome turnovers, beat Cardinals in OT
Will Johnson win AP NFL Coach of the Year award?

Other PFT Content

J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Bryce Young, Tetairoa McMillan cut 49ers lead to 17-9

  
Published November 24, 2025 10:21 PM

The Panthers offense took its time getting going on Monday night, but their biggest play of the night has brought them back within one score of the 49ers.

Quarterback Bryce Young hit wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan for a 29-yard touchdown with 49 seconds left in the third quarter. It was the longest play of the night for either team.

The 49ers were penalized on the extra point, so the Panthers decided to go for two points from the 1-yard line. Young’s pass to wide receiver Jalen Coker was incomplete, though, and the 49ers remain up 17-9.

Young is now 12-of-19 for 104 yards, a touchdown and an interception.