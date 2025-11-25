Bryce Young, Tetairoa McMillan cut 49ers lead to 17-9

The Panthers offense took its time getting going on Monday night, but their biggest play of the night has brought them back within one score of the 49ers.

Quarterback Bryce Young hit wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan for a 29-yard touchdown with 49 seconds left in the third quarter. It was the longest play of the night for either team.

The 49ers were penalized on the extra point, so the Panthers decided to go for two points from the 1-yard line. Young’s pass to wide receiver Jalen Coker was incomplete, though, and the 49ers remain up 17-9.

Young is now 12-of-19 for 104 yards, a touchdown and an interception.