Taylor, Cook, Barkley reestablish RB value
Taylor, Cook, Barkley reestablish RB value
NFL players who could be missing piece elsewhere
NFL players who could be missing piece elsewhere
nbc_pft_patriotstrade_251029.jpg
Patriots trade Dugger to Steelers, White to 49ers

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Bryce Young up to full participation at Panthers practice

  
Published October 29, 2025 02:50 PM

Quarterback Bryce Young took a step forward in his return to the Panthers lineup on Wednesday.

Young missed last Sunday’s loss to the Bills with an ankle injury, but he moved up to full practice participation to kick off this week’s practices. That puts him on a path to get back in the starting lineup against the Packers in Week 9.

Young’s return is all the more significant since Andy Dalton did not practice. Dalton, who started in Young’s place, was sidelined by a right thumb injury.

The Panthers were also without guard Brady Christensen (Achilles), center Cade Mays (ankle, knee), right tackle Taylor Moton (knee), linebacker Princely Umanmielen (ankle), linebacker Trevin Wallace (shoulder), and safety Nick Scott (groin).

Left guard Damien Lewis (oblique), defensive lineman Derrick Brown (knee), wide receiver Jimmy Horn (shoulder), and guard Chandler Zavala (knee) were all full participants.