Bryce Young walks to locker room after sack, but returns without missing a snap

  
Published November 16, 2025 01:38 PM

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young appeared to suffer an injury in the first quarter of today’s game in Atlanta, but he returned without missing a snap.

Young was sacked by Billy Bowman and stayed down in pain. Eventually he got up and walked to the locker room under his own power, escorted by the Panthers’ medical staff.

There was no immediate word on the nature of Young’s injury, but by the time the Panthers’ offense returned to the field, Young was back.

Andy Dalton warmed up to replace Young at quarterback for the Panthers but never took the field.

The Falcons and Panthers are tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.