Bryce Young: We finished strong, but it doesn’t carry over

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has learned the lesson about how quickly circumstances can change in the NFL.

Young went from being the first overall pick in the draft in 2023 to being benched two games into the 2024 season and the Panthers didn’t plan for it to be a brief pause when Andy Dalton took over. Dalton was injured in a midseason car accident, however, and Young got another chance to play. He made the most of it and looked more like the star from Alabama than he ever did as a rookie.

That resurgence created a lot of optimism about what 2025 can bring, but Young knows that there’s no guarantee things will remain the same. While hosting a youth football camp last weekend, Young said the team has “to continue to build and grow” in order to fulfill last year’s promise.

“For me, it all resets year by year,” Young said, via the team’s website. “We’re able to finish on a strong note, which is great, but we’re starting next year 0-0, and it doesn’t carry over. We understand that we have to build off of that stuff; we’re not just entitled to it. So, for me, I want to make sure that I’m working just as hard, if not harder, in the offseason, making sure that I have good habits, be as consistent as possible to do all the little things, and we all have that mindset which I’m grateful to be a part of a team like that.”

Young will be working with the same coaching staff and key skill position players, which should help the Panthers’ chances to build on what they started last year and perhaps make some noise in the NFC South for the first time in many years.