Bryce Young will start Sunday vs. Packers

The Panthers will have their starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Bryce Young has no game status and is set to play in Week 9 after missing last Sunday’s loss to the Bills with an ankle injury.

Head coach Dave Canales told reporters on Friday that Young handled the week really well.

“Each day just kind of ramped up some of the things we were exposing him to,” Canales said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “He looked awesome, working with these guys, just getting in there, reading, communicating, and physically just looked like he’s ready to go.”

Young has completed 61.6 percent of his passes this season for 1,288 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also rushed for 69 yards with a TD.

After playing through a broken thumb last week, Andy Dalton is still set to be the backup for Sunday’s contest. He is nevertheless listed as questionable.

“Andy will be the backup this week; he demonstrated the ability to control the ball, throw it, really amazing, unbelievable,” Canales said. “I’m very grateful that he’s able to play through stuff like this and wants to be there for his team. And he showed that. He threw well yesterday, came back today, threw well again, so excited to have that.”

Mike White was also signed to the 53-man roster this week and will be the club’s emergency third QB.

Left guard Damien Lewis (oblique), right tackle Taylor Moton (knee), linebacker Trevin Wallace (shoulder), safety Nick Scott (groin), and guard Chandler Zavala (knee) are all questionable. Zavala is returning from injured reserve and will need to be activated to the 53-man roster to play.

Center Cade Mays (ankle/knee) and outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen (ankle) are out.

Xavier Legette (illness) has no designation and is set to play.