Bryce Young will wear No. 9 with Panthers

Bryce Young was No. 1 last Thursday night, but he’ll be wearing No. 9 as a member of the Panthers.

The Panthers announced on Tuesday that Young will be wearing that number during his rookie season with the club. It is the same number that Young wore in high school and in college.

No. 9 is available to Young because second-year quarterback Matt Corral is switching his number. Corral was given No. 9 as a rookie in 2022, but he is switching to his college No. 2 after it opened up with wide receiver DJ Moore going to the Bears as part of the deal that put the Panthers in position to draft Young.

The Panthers also announced that second-round wideout Jonathan Mingo will wear No. 15, third-round edge rusher DJ Johnson will wear No. 52, fourth-round guard Chandler Zavala will wear No. 62, and fifth-round safety Jammie Robinson will wear No. 22.