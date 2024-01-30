Buccaneers announce Jerrod Johnson interview for offensive coordinator

The Buccaneers announced the completion of another offensive coordinator interview on Tuesday afternoon.

Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson is the latest candidate to meet with the team. He joins former Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle-El as confirmed candidates for the position.

Johnson has met with several other teams about their offensive coordinator vacancies this month. His work with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud in Houston this season helped push his profile much higher than it was when he took the job with the Texans last year.

There’s not expected to be a high first-round pick at quarterback in Tampa in 2024, but the team’s plans could change if they aren’t able to work out a new deal with Baker Mayfield.