Bengals a franchise tag ‘hot spot’ with Higgins
nfl_pftpm_parsons_250218.jpg
Cowboys must re-sign Parsons ‘sooner than later’
nbc_pftpm_incognitowells_250218.jpg
Inside the resurfaced Incognito case

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Bengals a franchise tag ‘hot spot’ with Higgins
nfl_pftpm_parsons_250218.jpg
Cowboys must re-sign Parsons ‘sooner than later’
nbc_pftpm_incognitowells_250218.jpg
Inside the resurfaced Incognito case

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Buccaneers, Chris Godwin are working on a new contract

  
Published February 19, 2025 04:54 AM

The Buccaneers and wide receiver Chris Godwin are working on a new contract that would keep Godwin in Tampa Bay.

Godwin and the Buccaneers have agreed to change his old contract so that it doesn’t void until the end of the league year on March 12, according to Greg Auman of Fox Sports.

That gives both sides more time to negotiate and potentially reach a new agreement. If they can’t reach a new deal, the contract will void and Godwin will be available at the start of free agency, 4 p.m. ET on March 12.

The 28-year-old Godwin has played his entire career in Tampa Bay. His season was off to a strong start last year until he suffered an ankle injury in the seventh game of the season and was done for the year.