Buccaneers, Chris Godwin are working on a new contract

The Buccaneers and wide receiver Chris Godwin are working on a new contract that would keep Godwin in Tampa Bay.

Godwin and the Buccaneers have agreed to change his old contract so that it doesn’t void until the end of the league year on March 12, according to Greg Auman of Fox Sports.

That gives both sides more time to negotiate and potentially reach a new agreement. If they can’t reach a new deal, the contract will void and Godwin will be available at the start of free agency, 4 p.m. ET on March 12.

The 28-year-old Godwin has played his entire career in Tampa Bay. His season was off to a strong start last year until he suffered an ankle injury in the seventh game of the season and was done for the year.