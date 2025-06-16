Rashee Rice: We’re gonna put on a show this season

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been waiting a long time to get back in the lineup and he thinks the wait is going to be worth it in the long run.

Rice suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week Four, which is one of the reasons why the Chiefs offense dropped to the middle of the pack during the 2024 season. Rice’s extended rehab time has him feeling like he’s ready to contribute right out of the gate in the regular season and he thinks rejoining the likes of Xavier Worthy, Travis Kelce, and Hollywood Brown in an offense spearheaded by quarterback Patrick Mahomes is going to lead to a lot of fireworks on the field.

“We got a lot of guys,” Rice said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. ". We are deep in depth in the wide receiver group. We’re going to be explosive this year. We’re just excited to put on a show to be honest. We know it’s gonna be a show. Only thing in the way right now is time, so we’re just waiting patiently.”

The Chiefs will kick things off against the Chargers in Brazil in Week One and a fast start to the season will give them a leg up on their push for a 10th straight AFC West title. If the offense is as good as Rice thinks it will be, it could also be the start of a run to a fourth straight Super Bowl appearance.