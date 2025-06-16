Antonio Brown seems to blame the media for attempted murder charge

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown faces a warrant for his arrest on a charge of attempted murder with a firearm. He seems to be blaming the media for his situation.

During a weekend of erratic social-media activity (even by his usual standards), Brown posted an anti-media quote from Malcolm X before addressing his current predicament.

“How TF You go from being victimized unto a attempt to murder you see they control the media,” Brown said in part of a post that blames the situation on racism.

The pending charge arose from an incident at a celebrity boxing event last month in Miami. Brown claimed at the time that he “was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me.”

But being victimized doesn’t provide the victim with a license to go on the offensive, which he allegedly did. He’s accused of taking a gun from a security officer, chasing a man with it, shooting at him twice, and possibly grazing the man’s neck with one of the bullets.

It’s one thing in a stand-your-ground state to pull out a pistol and start pulling the trigger if someone is trying to rob you. It’s quite another to turn self defense into an affirmative attack that includes grabbing a gun from someone else and firing it.

But, hey, don’t listen the media on this. Because we spend too much time trafficking in, you know, facts and reality.