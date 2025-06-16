Drew Rosenhaus: Jonnu Smith’s situation with Dolphins “still fluid”

Jonnu Smith did not attend the Dolphins’ mandatory minicamp last week, but that doesn’t mean the tight end will definitely be playing elsewhere this fall.

The Dolphins have talked with other teams about trading Smith because he is looking for a new deal after signing a two-year, $8.4 million contract with the Dolphins before last season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has said the Dolphins aren’t looking to move Smith, but they haven’t given him a new contract so it’s still a possibility.

During an appearance on WSVN on Sunday, Smith’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said the situation is “still fluid.”

“Nothing has been resolved yet,” Rosenhaus said, via C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald. “It’s still an ongoing situation.”

Smith was one of the few bright spots for Miami last season with 88 catches for 884 yards and four touchdowns. It will be a little while longer before we know whether he’ll have a chance at an encore.