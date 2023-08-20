Buccaneers claim Rodarius Williams off waivers

Cornerback Rodarius Williams lost his job with the Giants on Saturday, but found a new place to play on Sunday.

According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers claimed Williams off of waivers. There’s no word of any corresponding move.

Williams was a sixth-round pick by the Giants in 2021 and he missed most of his rookie season after tearing his ACL early in the season. He spent another extended stretch on injured reserve last season, so he only played eight games during his time with the NFC East club. Williams had 15 tackles and an interception in those appearances.

Sunday’s bit of good news helps balance out the double dose of bad news on Saturday. Greedy Williams was released by the Eagles on the same day the Giants cut his younger brother loose.