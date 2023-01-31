 Skip navigation
Buccaneers complete interview with Todd Monken

  
Published January 31, 2023 08:25 AM
Todd Monken’s bid for a second stint as the Buccaneers offensive coordinator took a step forward on Tuesday.

The Bucs announced on Tuesday afternoon that they have completed an interview with Monken for the vacancy they created by firing Byron Leftwich in the wake of their elimination from the playoffs.

Monken was the Bucs’ offensive coordinator under head coach Dirk Koetter from 2016 to 2018. He spent one year running Cleveland’s offense and has been the University of Georgia’s quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator the last three seasons.

Broncos passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, Jaguars quarterbacks coach Jim Bob Cooter, and Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher have also met with the Bucs about the position. Pitcher appears set to remain with the Bengals after signing an extension , however.