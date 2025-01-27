 Skip navigation
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Buccaneers complete offensive coordinator interview with Nate Scheelhaase

  
Published January 27, 2025 01:54 PM

The Buccaneers have finished another interview with an offensive coordinator candidate.

The team announced the completion of their interview with Rams offensive assistant/pass game specialist Nate Scheelhaase on Monday afternoon. The interview was conducted remotely.

Scheelhaase is the third candidate to interview with the team since Liam Coen departed to become the new Jaguars head coach. Vikings assistant offensive coordinator/assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski and Chargers pass game coordinator Marcus Brady have also had remote interviews.

Scheelhaase joined the Rams in 2024 after spending six seasons at Iowa State. He wrapped up his time with the Cyclones as the school’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.