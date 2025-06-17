Josh Allen: If you don’t like tush push, stop it on the field

Bills head coach Sean McDermott was outspoken about his belief that the NFL should ban the tush push this offseason, but his quarterback feels differently about the play.

Josh Allen has been successful running Buffalo’s version of the play, so he would have cast a different vote than the Bills did at the league meetings last month. Even with Buffalo’s support, the Packers’ proposal did not earn enough votes to pass and that means Allen will be able to keep running the play in short yardage this fall.

Allen said his view is that anyone who doesn’t like the play should focus on stopping it when they’re on the field.

“I’m a big believer in if you can’t stop it, keep running it, right? I think that there’s a few teams that do it better than others, but then you look at a few teams that try to do it, and it doesn’t have the same success,” Allen said, via Liam McKeone of SI.com. “Because, one, they maybe don’t practice it enough or, two, they don’t have the guys to do it. And just because a couple teams do it better than others, I don’t feel like it should be banned. I understand the merit of what it brings and so I don’t really sway one way or the other. I try to play the game based on the interpretation of the rules. And if that was the rule that was passed, you know, we’ll find a different way. But I feel like if you can use it to your benefit, use it to your benefit. If you don’t like it, my advice is to stop it, you know?”

The tush push will be a riddle for defenses to solve for at least one more year and it’s a good bet that McDermott’s stated aversion for the play won’t stop him from calling Allen’s number when needed.