Patriots had Kyle Dugger working with second-string defense Sunday

The Patriots’ depth chart lists safety Kyle Dugger as a starter, and that’s to be expected a year after he signed a four-year, $58 million contract. But it’s not clear that Dugger is actually going to be on the first team when the season starts.

Dugger ran with the second-string defense at Sunday’s practice, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

The Patriots drafted Dugger in the second round in 2020 and he was highly thought of by former coaches Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo, but it’s not clear whether new head coach Mike Vrabel sees Dugger as having a big role in the defense in 2025.

Dugger did start the preseason opener on Friday, but on Sunday, the Patriots’ top three safeties at practice were Jabrill Peppers, Jaylinn Hawkins and Craig Woodson.