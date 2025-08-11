Rams still evaluating left tackle situation if Alaric Jackson can’t play Week One

Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson is currently out because of blood clots in his leg, and if he can’t go, the Rams are reviewing their options for protecting Matthew Stafford’s blind side.

Asked about the situation at left tackle, Rams head coach Sean McVay named three backup tackles on the roster who could step up and fill in if Jackson isn’t cleared to play.

“Yeah, we’re still evaluating that,” McVay said. “I think it’s been really good. I think D.J. Humphries has come in and done a really good job. I’ve been really impressed with Warren McClendon. He’s done an excellent job at right tackle and I think he’s shown that he’s capable of playing at left. David Quesenberry is another guy that’s really been able to show he’s a really good player in this league for a long time. He can play the right or the left spot. It’s a good thing to be able to have that kind of depth, but we’ll continuously evaluate. I’ve been pleased with those three guys. I think D.J. has really played his best ball as of late, which has been cool to see.”

Humphries, a 10-year veteran who signed with the Rams in June, would seem to be the most likely choice to start when the Rams open the season against the Texans if Jackson is out.