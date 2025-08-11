 Skip navigation
Landon Dickerson to have an MRI on Monday

  
Published August 11, 2025 08:58 AM

The Eagles are waiting for a significant medical update on Monday.

Left guard Landon Dickerson was helped off the field and carted inside after injuring his right leg during Sunday’s practice. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Dickerson is set to have an MRI that will provide more information about the severity of the injury.

Dickerson has been a starter since joining the team as a 2021 second-round pick and he’s part of an experienced offensive line that was a major asset for the team’s offense on the way to winning the Super Bowl last season.

The Eagles listed Kenyon Green as Dickerson’s backup on their initial depth chart, but Green was injured in their first preseason game. Matt Pryor and Trevor Keegan are also on hand as backup guards, but the Eagles will be hoping that they don’t need to rely on them for too much time.