Noah Lyles says his planned race with Tyreek Hill is off

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill will not get his wish of racing Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles.

Lyles said that he and Hill had agreed to race in what they hoped would be a major event this weekend in New York City, but it has been called off for reasons that Lyles did not fully explain.

“We were very deep into creating the event. In fact, it was supposed to happen this weekend,” Lyles said, via the New York Post. “Unfortunately there were some things, complications, personal reasons that it just didn’t come to pass, but we were full on. We were gonna have a big event, we were going to shut down New York Times Square and everything, we were gonna have all the billboards for the event, it was going to be a lot of fun.”

Hill entered a track meet on Friday and won the 100-meter dash in 10.15 seconds. That’s an outstanding time for someone like Hill, who hasn’t run track competitively since he was in college a decade ago. But it’s a far cry from what Lyles is capable of doing: Lyles won the gold medal in Paris last summer by running the 100 meters in 9.79 seconds.

With NFL season fast approaching, there may not be time to reschedule the Lyles-Hill race while Hill is available. If it ever happens, it’s probably on hold until next year.