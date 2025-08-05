 Skip navigation
Buccaneers GM says it’s “unreal” how good Mike Evans looks heading into Year 12

  
Published August 5, 2025 05:40 PM

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans will turn 32 this month and is heading into his 12th NFL season, but you’d never know that from seeing him on the practice field in training camp.

That’s the word from Bucs General Manager Jason Licht, who said it’s “unreal” how good Evans looks given how long he has been playing.

“It’s just crazy how Mike, to me, looks the same as he did -- maybe better in some ways -- as a rookie,” Licht said. “Hasn’t lost a beat, and he’s enjoying it, he’s having fun, you can tell from his body language and the way he jokes around between periods, this is what he loves. It’s good to see.”

Evans has topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 11 NFL seasons, and from Licht’s observations, he’s going to be ready to make it 12-for-12 this year. And he may have a few good years left in him after that.