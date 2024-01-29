Buccaneers interview Antwaan Randle El for offensive coordinator

Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El won’t be going to the Super Bowl, but he may be taking on a new job.

The Buccaneers announced that Randle El interviewed for their offensive coordinator position. The interview took place remotely last Friday before the Lions lost to the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. The Bucs also interviewed former Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt on Monday.

Randle El began his coaching career as an offensive assistant on Bruce Arians’ staff with the Buccaneers in 2019 and moved to the Lions when Dan Campbell became their head coach in 2021.

Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson, Rams pass game specialist Jake Peetz, and former Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson have also been linked with the team since Dave Canales left to become the head coach of the Panthers.