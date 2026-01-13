Buccaneers interview Mike Kafka for offensive coordinator

The Buccaneers have interviewed another offensive coordinator candidate.

The team announced that they completed an interview with Mike Kafka on Tuesday. Kafka went 2-5 as the Giants’ interim head coach after Brian Daboll was fired 10 games into the 2025 season.

Kafka opened the season as the Giants’ offensive coordinator and he spent the previous three seasons in the same role. He called plays for portions of that tenure, including his time as the interim head coach.

Kafka was also the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach from 2018-2021 and he played in four games for the Eagles during the 2011 season.

The Bucs have also interviewed former Titans head coach Brian Callahan, Lions passing game coordinator David Shaw, Cardinals quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork, and Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson. They are also expected to meet with Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken about the job.