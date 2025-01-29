 Skip navigation
Buccaneers interview their pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard for offensive coordinator

  
Published January 29, 2025 10:52 AM

The Buccaneers interviewed one of their own assistant coaches for a potential promotion on Wednesday.

Pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard interviewed for the offensive coordinator vacancy that was created when Liam Coen left to become the head coach in Jacksonville. Grizzard is the first internal candidate to interview for the position.

The 2024 season was Grizzard’s first in Tampa. He spent the previous seven seasons with the Dolphins as a quality control coach and wide receivers coach.

The Bucs have also interviewed Rams quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone, Rams offensive assistant/pass game specialist Nate Scheelhaase, Rams tight ends coach/pass game coordinator Nick Caley, Chargers pass game coordinator Marcus Brady, and Vikings assistant offensive coordinator/assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski.