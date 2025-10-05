Buccaneers lead Seahawks 13-7 at halftime

A missed field goal and a giveaway had kept the Seahawks off the scoreboard in the first half of Sunday’s matchup against the Buccaneers.

But Seattle engineered a successful two-minute drive to get on the board with a 6-yard touchdown from Sam Darnold to Jaxon Smith-Njigba with six seconds left in the second quarter.

Still, the Bucs lead 13-7 at halftime.

Darnold finished the first half 13-of-17 for 130 yards with his touchdown. Cooper Kupp has four catches for 41 yards while Smith-Njigba has four catches for 35 yards with his TD.

The Buccaneers had gotten out to a 13-0 lead, in part due to the Seahawks getting a little too cute.

Midway through the second quarter, Jalen Milroe came in for a play on first-and-10 at the Tampa Bay 38. Milroe fielded the snap and ran a sprint option to the left with running back Kenneth Walker. But Milroe’s pitch to the running back was behind Walker and the ball ended up on the ground as a fumble.

Safety Tykee Smith recovered the loose ball to give the Bucs an extra possession.

Seven plays and 59 yards later, the Bucs were in the end zone.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield finished the first half 14-of-16 for 126 yards, with one of his incompletions being a clear drop.

Rookie Emeka Ebuka has two catches for 33 yards while Cade Otten has three receptions for 56 yards.

The Seahawks will have a chance to double up, as they’ll receive the second-half kickoff.