Buccaneers-Lions draws 40.4 million viewers on average for NBC, Peacock

Detroit was ready for its closeup. And it got one.

Sunday’s game between the Buccaneers and Lions generated an average audience of 40.4 million viewers on NBC and Peacock.

Of the amount, 3.3 million viewers consumed the game on Peacock and other digital platforms.

It became NBC’s most-watched divisional playoff game since 1994, when the Chiefs and Joe Montana played the Oilers and Warren Moon. That game had an average audience of 41.1 million.

The number surpassed last year’s game in the same portion of the weekend’s schedule. Bengals-Bills drew an audience of 39.32 million in the early Sunday window in January 2023.

The game concludes NBC’s NFL coverage for the 2023 season. But, obviously, NBC will continue to have plenty of digital, video, and audio content, all year long.

Sunday’s championship games will be televised, as usual, by CBS and Fox. CBS has Super Bowl LVIII.