Buccaneers list Baker Mayfield, Bucky Irving as questionable

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said on Friday that quarterback Baker Mayfield is trending in the right direction to play against the Cardinals this weekend, but the team isn’t setting anything in stone at this point.

Mayfield was a full participant in practice to close out the week and is listed as questionable to play due to the left shoulder injury that knocked him out of last Sunday’s loss to the Rams.

All indications this week have been that running back Bucky Irving will return from missing the last seven games with shoulder and foot injuries. The Bucs have listed him as questionable along with Mayfield, however.

Guard Ben Bredeson (hamstring), cornerback Jamel Dean (hip), edge rusher Anthony Nelson (hip), and edge rusher Haason Reddick (ankle, knee) are also questionable. Cornerback Benjamin Morrison (hamstring) is out and safety Rashad Wisdom (quad) won’t be activated from injured reserve.