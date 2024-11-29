Buccaneers place S Jordan Whitehead on injured reserve

The Buccaneers placed safety Jordan Whitehead on injured reserve Friday, the team announced.

Whitehead tore a pectoral muscle during Sunday’s win over the Giants, but the Bucs are hoping he can return this season. He will miss at least the next four games.

Mike Edwards replaced Whitehead in the lineup.

Whitehead has 76 tackles this season, one behind team-leader Lavonte David, along with two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and three passes defensed.

The Bucs signed linebacker Vi Jones to the 53-player roster from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Jones has appeared in the Buccaneers’ past three games and thus was out of practice squad elevation options.

He has played 13 snaps on defense and 43 on special teams. He has one tackle assist on defense. Jones also played three games for the Seattle Seahawks in 2022.