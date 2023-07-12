Buccaneers reveal new “Creamsicle” jersey

The Buccaneers’ famed “Creamsicle” jersey is officially back.

Tampa Bay revealed the latest iteration of the throwback jersey on Wednesday with a video featuring several of the team’s legendary players along with current members of the squad.

The Bucs are going to wear the uniform for the Week 6 matchup against the Lions.

“Our fans have waited a decade to see our players back in these classic Creamsicle jerseys, and we are excited to celebrate our rich legacy when we debut these one-of-a-kind uniforms on Oct. 15 against the Detroit Lions,” Buccaneers chief operating officer Brian Ford said in a statement released by the team. “As we begin this new era of Buccaneers football, we aim to honor those who have played a vital role in our club’s journey while also appealing to a new generation of fans who will drive our future success.”

The team featured orange, red, and white as its colors from 1976-96, and the creamsicle throwbacks with the Bucco Bruce helmets made a return each season from 2009-12 before the league implemented a one-helmet rule. After the NFL rescinded the rule in 2021, the Bucs sought to bring back the look.

The jerseys are already on sale online and at the Bucs’ team store. Per Greg Auman of FOX Sports, the team is selling Tom Brady’s No. 12, even though the quarterback retired earlier this year.