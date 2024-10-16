 Skip navigation
Buccaneers sign CB Keenan Isaac to the 53-man roster

  
Published October 16, 2024 11:09 AM

The Buccaneers have brought cornerback Keenan Isaac back to their active roster.

Isaac was signed off of the practice squad on Wednesday. Isaac spent last season on Tampa’s practice squad and moved to the Panthers after being waived out of camp this summer. Isaac returned to the active roster in early September and then moved to the practice squad later in the month.

Isaac played two games in 2023 and one game this year. All of his snaps have come on special teams.

The Buccaneers also announced that they have signed wide receiver Marquez Callaway and cornerback Dallis Flowers to their practice squad.