Buccaneers take offensive lineman Graham Barton with pick No. 26

  
Published April 25, 2024 11:19 PM

Now that the Buccaneers have quarterback Baker Mayfield under contract through 2026, they need to protect their investment.

They did it on Thursday night by making offensive lineman Graham Barton the 26th overall pick in the draft.

Barton is a versatile player, who can handle center, guard, or tackle. That gives the Bucs flexibility, along with a talented player to account for the retirement of Ryan Jensen.

The biggest knock on Barton is arm length, which could force him into the middle of the line. Regardless, he has the potential to be a great player at the next level.

Offensive line is never a sexy pick, but players like that lay the foundation for the guys who gain the yards, score the points, and lead the team to wins.