Buccaneers to add Kefense Hynson as pass game coordinator

The Buccaneers are adding another to their revamped offensive staff.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Tampa Bay is hiring Kefense Hynson as pass game coordinator.

Hynson was previously Oregon State’s receivers coach and passing game coordinator. He also served as the program’s interim coach to end the 2023 season. He’s been with the Beavers since 2018.

The Buccaneers promoted Josh Grizzard to offensive coordinator to replace Liam Coen, who departed the franchise to become the Jaguars’ head coach.

Grizzard played his college ball at Yale, where Hynson coached him as the program’s co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach from 2009-2011.