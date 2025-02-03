 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_cheifsenv_250203.jpg
Chiefs' Reid on track to surpass Belichick record
nbc_pft_thomasdimitroffintvv2_250203.jpg
Dimitroff feels UNC was Belichick's 'choice'
nbc_pft_whatbrownsdo_250203.jpg
What makes Garrett irreplaceable to the Browns

Buccaneers to add Kefense Hynson as pass game coordinator

  
Published February 3, 2025 02:56 PM

The Buccaneers are adding another to their revamped offensive staff.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Tampa Bay is hiring Kefense Hynson as pass game coordinator.

Hynson was previously Oregon State’s receivers coach and passing game coordinator. He also served as the program’s interim coach to end the 2023 season. He’s been with the Beavers since 2018.

The Buccaneers promoted Josh Grizzard to offensive coordinator to replace Liam Coen, who departed the franchise to become the Jaguars’ head coach.

Grizzard played his college ball at Yale, where Hynson coached him as the program’s co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach from 2009-2011.