Buccaneers to hire Chandler Whitmer as QBs coach

  
Published February 3, 2026 05:45 PM

The Buccaneers have found a new quarterbacks coach.

According to multiple reports, Chandler Whitmer is taking over the role for Tampa Bay in 2026.

Whitmer, 34, spent the 2025 season with Indiana University as the program’s co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, helping IU win the CFP national championship and Fernando Mendoza win the Heisman Trophy.

But Whitmer also has familiarity with new Bucs offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, as Whitmer served on the Falcons’ staff in 2024 as a passing game specialist. Robinson was Atlanta’s offensive coordinator in 2024 and 2025.

Whitmer also spent time with the Chargers from 2021-2023 as an offensive quality control coach.