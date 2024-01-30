Buccaneers to interview Tanner Engstrand for offensive coordinator

With Ben Johnson staying as Detroit’s offensive coordinator for 2024, one of the Lions’ assistant coaches could head elsewhere to become a play-caller.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand will interview for the Buccaneers offensive coordinator vacancy.

Engstrand joined Detroit’s staff in 2020 after working in the XFL as an offensive coordinator for the DC Defenders. He was retained under head coach Dan Campbell in 2021 as an offensive quality control coach. He then became the tight ends coach/passing game coordinator in 2022 before shifting to just passing game coordinator in 2023.

Engstrand has also interviewed to be the Patriots offensive coordinator.

Had Johnson been hired for a head coaching job, Engstrand likely would have been an internal candidate to replace Johnson as Detroit’s OC. Instead, Johnson informed the Commanders and Seahawks on Tuesday that he’ll stay with Detroit in 2024.