Buccaneers to sign Sterling Shepard to their 53-man roster

  
Published October 1, 2024 01:52 PM

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard had a productive day for the Buccaneers in Sunday’s win over the Eagles and he’ll have more chances to make plays in the future.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Shepard will be signed to the team’s 53-man roster from their practice squad. Shepard has played in two games as a temporary elevations.

Shepard caught three passes for 51 yards against the Eagles. He had 375 catches for 4,146 yards and 23 touchdowns over eight seasons with the Giants.

The Bucs listed Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan, and Trey Palmer as out of practice Monday, although those were estimations as the team only had a walkthrough. McMillan missed the Eagles game with a hamstring injury and Palmer left the win with a concussion.