Buccaneers waive Jake Verity

  
Published June 7, 2023 01:34 PM
The Buccaneers are down to one kicker on their 90-man roster.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that they have waived Jake Verity. They did not add any players to their roster in corresponding moves.

Verity signed with the Ravens after going undrafted in 2021 and spent most of the season on their practice squad. He spent time with the Colts and Jaguars last offseason, but he has never appeared in a regular season game. He signed a future contract with the Bucs in January.

Chase McLaughlin is the remaining kicker in Tampa. He signed with the Bucs in March and went 30-of-36 on field goals and 21-of-21 on extra points with the Colts last season.