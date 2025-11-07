Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin, Haason Reddick out for Bucs-Patriots

The Buccaneers will not have several key players for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Running back Bucky Irving (foot, shoulder), receiver Chris Godwin (fibula), outside linebacker Haason Reddick (ankle, knee), and outside linebacker Markees Watts (hand) have all been ruled out.

On the team’s offensive line, guard Luke Haggard (shoulder) and offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (foot) are both questionable. Goedeke will have to be activated off of injured reserve to play, but there is a chance that will happen. He was a full participant in Friday’s practice after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

“He had a good day today,” head coach Todd Bowles said in his Friday press conference, via transcript from the team. “We have to see how he feels and go from there.”

Guard Ben Bredeson (shoulder), linebacker Lavonte David (knee, rib, rest), cornerback Zyon McCollum (thumb), cornerback Jacob Parrish (oblique), running back Sean Tucker (groin), and quarterback Baker Mayfield (knee, oblique) are all off the report and set to play.

Tucker was added to the injury report on Friday as a limited participant but that does not affect his status.

Coming off the bye, Mayfield was a full participant in practice all week.