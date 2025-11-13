Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin remain limited Thursday

The Buccaneers made only one change to their Thursday injury report.

They added outside linebacker Anthony Nelson, who missed practice with an illness.

Running back Bucky Irving (shoulder/toe) and wide receiver Chris Godwin (fibula) both remained limited. Irving, who has not played since Week 4, has 90 touches for 430 yards and two touchdowns, while Godwin, who played only Weeks 4-5, has six catches for 52 yards.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea (back), edge rusher Markees Watts (hand) and safety Antoine Winfield (foot) also remained limited on Thursday.

Edge rusher Haason Reddick (knee, ankle) and guard Ben Bredeson (hamstring) again were out of practice.