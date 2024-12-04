 Skip navigation
Brady suggests penalizing QBs for sliding late
Brady suggests penalizing QBs for sliding late
Williams still learning how to use mobility in NFL
Williams still learning how to use mobility in NFL
Andrew Luck will be Stanford's football GM
Andrew Luck will be Stanford’s football GM

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Bucky Irving is the NFC offensive player of the week

  
Published December 4, 2024 12:07 PM

Buccaneers rookie running back Bucky Irving’s strong recent play was recognized by his head coach Todd Bowles this week and the NFL did the same on Wednesday.

Irving has been named the NFC offensive player of the week after his big day helped the Bucs knock off the Panthers in overtime in Week 13.

Irving ran 25 times for 151 yards and caught three passes for 33 yards as Tampa moved to 6-6 on the season. Irving also ran for a touchdown for the third straight week.

The Bucs took Irving in the fourth round of this year’s draft and he’s run 133 times for 732 yards and six touchdowns on the year.