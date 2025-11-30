Bucky Irving scores in his return, Bucs lead 17-3

Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving returned to the lineup on Sunday and he returned to the end zone as well.

Irving capped Tampa’s first possession of the second half with a 13-yard touchdown run that pushed the Bucs’ lead over the Cardinals to 17-3. It’s Irving’s first touchdown since Week 4 and that was also the last time that Irving appeared in a game.

Irving has 12 carries for 52 yards and wide receiver Chris Godwin, who has also missed extended time this season, had a 22-yard catch to set up the score. Godwin has three catches for 78 yards overall.

The Cardinals had the ball to open the third quarter and drove for a 43-yard field goal attempt that Chad Ryland missed wide to the right.