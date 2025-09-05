 Skip navigation
Bucs agree to three-year extension with CB Zyon McCollum

  
Published September 5, 2025 02:47 PM

The Buccaneers have locked up one of their young defenders.

Tampa Bay has agreed to a three-year contract extension with cornerback Zyon McCollum, PFT has confirmed.

The initial numbers indicate McCollum’s deal is worth $48 million with $35.4 million guaranteed.

McCollum, 26, was a fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft and was entering the final year of his rookie contract.

He started all 17 games for the Bucs last year, recording 17 passes defensed with two interceptions. He was on the field for 95 percent of defensive snaps and 30 percent of special teams snaps.

Zyon’s twin brother, Tristin, won Super Bowl LIX with the Eagles last season. He’s currently a safety for the Raiders.

The Buccaneers will begin the 2025 season on Sunday against the Falcons.