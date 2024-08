Bucs announce moves, including Chase Edmonds going on season-ending IR

The Buccaneers will not have running back Chase Edmonds this season.

They placed him on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday with a knee injury.

Receiver Rakim Jarrett can return after missing four games as he was placed on injured reserve/designated to return.

The Bucs also announced they waived defensive back Marcus Banks, defensive lineman C.J. Brewer, tight end Sal Cannella, punter Nolan Cooney, defensive lineman Judge Culpepper, offensive lineman Xavier Delgado, defensive lineman Mike Greene, linebacker Antonio Grier Jr., outside linebacker Daniel Grzesiak, offensive lineman Luke Haggard, defensive back Andrew Hayes, defensive back Keenan Isaac, running back Ramon Jefferson, wide receiver Cephus Johnson III, offensive lineman Ryan Johnson, offensive lineman Avery Jones, wide receiver Latreal Jones, linebacker Vi Jones, wide receiver Tanner Knue, defensive lineman Brandon Matterson, defensive back Chris McDonald Jr., offensive lineman Lorenz Metz, wide receiver Ryan Miller, outside linebacker Jay Person, tight end Tanner Taula, wide receiver Raleigh Webb, running back DJ Williams and defensive back Rashad Wisdom.

They waived/injured linebacker Kalen DeLoach, outside linebacker Shaun Peterson Jr. and defensive lineman Lwal Uguak.

The Bucs released wide receiver Sterling Shepard, wide receiver Cody Thompson, long snapper Zach Triner, tight end David Wells and quarterback John Wolford.