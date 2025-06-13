 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bucs announce their training camp schedule

  
Published June 13, 2025 01:42 PM

The Buccaneers will have their first practice of training camp on July 24.

The team announced their schedule for the summer and their camp will open up with a practice open to the general public. It is one of three practices that will be open to all and the others will be on July 25 and August 1.

Six other practices will be open to season-ticket holders and other groups. One of those practices will be a night session on July 29 that will also be the first padded practice of camp.

The Buccaneers’ joint practice with the Titans on August 7 will also be open to season-ticket holders and it will be the final practice open to any members of the public this summer.