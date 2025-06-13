Bucs announce their training camp schedule

The Buccaneers will have their first practice of training camp on July 24.

The team announced their schedule for the summer and their camp will open up with a practice open to the general public. It is one of three practices that will be open to all and the others will be on July 25 and August 1.

Six other practices will be open to season-ticket holders and other groups. One of those practices will be a night session on July 29 that will also be the first padded practice of camp.

The Buccaneers’ joint practice with the Titans on August 7 will also be open to season-ticket holders and it will be the final practice open to any members of the public this summer.