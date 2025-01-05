 Skip navigation
Bucs cut Saints lead to 16-13 in third quarter

  
Published January 5, 2025 02:54 PM

The Buccaneers needed to show some life to kick off the second half of Sunday’s home game against the Saints and they achieved that goal.

Baker Mayfield capped a 10-play, 72-yard drive with a six-yard touchdown to tight end Payne Durham. The extra point cut the Saints’ lead to 16-13 with 10:27 left in the third quarter.

Mayfield converted a third down with a 10-yard scramble early in the drive and touched off a brief scuffle after the play when he took issue with the timing of a hit by the Saints. Mayfield was fortunate to avoid a flag, but the scrap seemed to give the Bucs a jolt after a lifeless first half.

The defense will now need to show that they made the right halftime adjustments to slow down a Saints offense that rolled over them in the first two quarters.